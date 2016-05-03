版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy says on track to close Piedmont deal by 2016 end

May 3 Duke Energy Corp :

* Says on track to close Piedmont acquisition by end of 2016; Latin American generation sale progressing Source text - (bit.ly/1X6jql0) Further company coverage:

