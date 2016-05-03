BRIEF-WesternZagros resumes production from the Garmian block

May 3 Westernzagros Resources Ltd :

* Westernzagros resumes production from the Garmian block

* Gross production rates are expected to average approximately 5,000 barrels per day for well

* Resumption of crude oil production and sales from sarqala-1 well in kurdistan region of Iraq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)