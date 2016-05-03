版本:
BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics reports quarterly loss per share $0.32

May 3 Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

