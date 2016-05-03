版本:
BRIEF-Foamix completes enrollment in Phase 2 clinical trial of minocycline foam

May 3 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Foamix announces completion of enrollment in Phase 2 clinical trial of minocycline foam (FMX103) for treatment of papulopustular rosacea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

