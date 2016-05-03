版本:
BRIEF-Erin Energy announces Oyo-8 well resumes production

May 3 Erin Energy Corp

* Erin energy announces oyo-8 well resumes production

* Will now begin a ramp up of production from well over next few days to pre-shut in levels of approximately 7,000 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

