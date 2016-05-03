版本:
BRIEF-Brinks qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.30

May 3 Brinks Co

* brink's reports first-quarter results

* Qtrly gaap revenues $722 million versus $776 million

* Qtrly non-gaap revenues $689 million versus $756 million

* Says full-year 2016 expenditures are expected to total $120 million to $130 million

* 2016 non-gaap eps guidance of $2.00 - $2.20 affirmed

* Brinks co qtrly gaap loss per share from continuing operations $0.06

* Qtrly non-gaap eps $ 0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $685.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

