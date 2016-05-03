版本:
BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics extends exercise period of series B warrants

May 3 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc :

* On may 2, co and holders of co's series B warrants agreed to extend exercise period of series b warrants from may 2, 2016 to may 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

