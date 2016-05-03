版本:
BRIEF-S&P on Valeant - Corporate credit rating creditwatch revised to positive from developing

May 3 S&P On Valeant

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Corporate credit rating creditwatch revised to positive from developing

* S&P On Valeant - Ratings reflects significant potential for an upgrade if we gain confidence that guidance regarding profitability remains achievable Source - bit.ly/1SWV5uX (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

