BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Change to UnitedHealthcare Customer Access

May 3 Tandem Diabetes Care :

* UnitedHealthcare says UnitedHealthcare Community Plan,Commercial Members to not have in-network choice among insulin pump providers

* Change is effective July 1, 2016

* Expects decision to prevent UnitedHealthcare members from purchasing insulin pump on in-network basis from Tandem Diabetes Care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

