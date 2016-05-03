版本:
BRIEF-Echo Therapeutics updates on its next generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring system

May 3 Echo Therapeutics Inc

* Updates on its next generation continuous glucose monitoring (cgm) system and its progress toward commercialization in china

* Working prototype of next generation cgm system is scheduled for june 2016

* Partner medical technologies innovation asia finalizing plans for commencement of china food and drug administration clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

