公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Duke sees Atlantic Coast pipeline FERC certification in mid 2017

May 3 Duke Energy Corp :

* Continue to target annual dividend growth consistent with long term 4 percent to 6 percent earnings growth objective - conf call

* Adjusted expectation for receipt of the FERC certificate for atlantic coast pipeline to mid 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

