BRIEF-Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. says April sales of 211,125 units, up 3.8 pct

May 3 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., Inc:

* April 2016 sales of 211,125 units, an increase of 3.8 percent from April 2015 Source text (toyota.us/26P7nwC) Further company coverage:

