BRIEF-Volkswagen of America says April 2016 U.S. Sales down 9.65 pct

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Volkswagen of america, inc says u.s. Sales in april 2016 down 9.65 percent from last year

* Volkswagen of america, inc says u.s. Sales of 27,112 units in april 2016 versus 30,009 units in the prior year Source - media.vw.com/release/1182/ (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)