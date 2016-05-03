版本:
BRIEF-Monroe Capital SBIC receives commitment for $75 mln in additional SBA debentures

May 3 Monroe Capital Corp

* Monroe Capital Corporation SBIC receives commitment for $75 million in additional SBA debentures

* Debentures available on recently expanded maximum amount of SBA-guaranteed debentures that affiliated group of SBIC funds can have outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

