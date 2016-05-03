BRIEF-Freddie mac qtrly net interest income $3.41 bln

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Freddie Mac-Qtrly net loss $354 million versus net income of $524 million last year

* Qtrly net interest income $3.41 billion versus $3.65 billion

* Serious delinquency rates declined to 1.17% and 0.36% for loans one month and two months past due, respectively, as of march 31, 2016

* Multifamily delinquency rate at march 31, 2016 was 0.04%.