版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac says aggregate cash dividends paid to treasury totaled $98.2 bln

May 3 Freddie Mac

* Freddie mac says aggregate cash dividends paid to treasury totaled $98.2 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Treasury still maintains a liquidation preference of $72.3 billion on the company's senior preferred stock as of march 31, 2016 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rt3Kfv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐