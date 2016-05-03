BRIEF-Biomarin Pharmaceutical announces EMA grants accelerated assessment

May 3 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin announces ema grants accelerated assessment for cerliponase alfa, experimental treatment for a form of batten disease

* Expects to submit cerliponase alfa maa to ema & biologics license application to u.s. Fda by mid-year

* If cerliponase alfa maa accepted by ema, opinion from committee for medicinal products for human use anticipated in q1 2017