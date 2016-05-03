版本:
BRIEF-IMS Health says Quintiles to pay fee of $250 mln if merger deal is terminated

May 3 Ims Health

* Quintiles to pay fee of $250 million if merger deal is terminated by ims health as result of change of recommendation by quintiles board or material breach by quintiles Source text: (1.usa.gov/1pXYjnr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

