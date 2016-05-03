版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group receives extension to remain listed on Nasdaq

May 3 Marvell Technology Group Ltd

* Marvell technology group ltd. Receives extension to remain listed on nasdaq stock market

* Nasdaq has granted co extension of time to sept. 6, 2016 to regain compliance with continued listing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐