公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-IMS CEO says business model remains same for each of our companies, but we're going to make it better on each side"

May 3 IMS Health Holdings Inc :

* IMS CEO Ali says on con call: "the business model remains the same for each of our companies, but we're going to make it better on each side" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

