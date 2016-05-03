版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Mimedx Group says Osiris data review has "substantive deficiencies and serious flaws"

May 3 Mimedx Group Inc :

* Mimedx group inc says Osiris data review has "substantive deficiencies and serious flaws"

* Osiris data review was about study evaluating wounds managed with grafix versus epifix

* Mimedx comments on osiris data review

* Responded to a recent data review reported by osiris therapeutics, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

