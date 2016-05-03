版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-ResCap to commence selection process for new liquidating trust manager

May 3 ResCap Liquidating Trust

* ResCap Liquidating Trust to commence process for selection of new Liquidating Trust Manager to replace John Dubel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

