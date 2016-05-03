版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Triphase expands current collaboration with Celgene in development of marizomib

May 3 Triphase Accelerator Corp:

* Expanding current collaboration with Celgene Corp in development of marizomib for potential treatment of malignant gliomasb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

