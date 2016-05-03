版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Santander Holdings files for mixed shelf for undisclosed sum

May 3 Santander Holdings Usa Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1SWj6lQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

