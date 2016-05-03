BRIEF-UTC Aerospace Systems expands presence in Foley, Alabama

May 3 United Technologies Corp

* Expanding its existing footprint in foley, alabama by adding a new manufacturing and nacelle assembly facility

* UTC Aerospace Systems expands presence in Foley, Alabama

* Construction of new facility will take about a year, with opening slated for q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)