BRIEF-Valero Energy sees Q2 refining cash operating expenses of about $3.75/barrel

May 3 Valero Energy Corp :

* Expect to continue to be well positioned to execute distribution growth strategy through 2017 - conf call

* Says refining cash operating expenses are estimated at approximately $3.75 per barrel for the second quarter - conf call

* Says ethanol segment is expected to produce a total of 3.8 million gallons per day in Q2 - conf call

* Says based on today's market prices, expect costs relating to meeting biofuel blending obligations to be $750 million to $850 million for 2016

* Says VLP does not need to execute any drops to meet its 25 percent distribution growth through 2017

* Says VLP does not need to access the capital market - conf call

* Says believe the capital markets, both debt and equity, are open for MLP, particularly "high-quality MLPs like VLP"

* Would be interested in assets in markets like the UK; not interested in a lot of the countries in western Europe for M&A - conf call

* "We're not going to do an acquisition if we believe it's more accretive to do a share repurchase"

* On distillate side, warmer weather in u.s., northwest europe hindered demands in Q1

* Combination of relatively strong crack spreads in Dec. and Jan. incentivized higher utilization in Q1 than what is typically seen

* Sees Q2 throughput volume in Gulf Coast 1.59 million-1.64 million barrels per day, in Mid Continent 430,000-450,000 barrels per day

* Sees Q2 throughput volume in West Coast 260,000-280,000 barrels per day, and North Atlantic at 450,000-470,000 barrels per day

* The U.S. gulf coast, mid continent and the U.S. would be interesting on the M&A front Further company coverage: