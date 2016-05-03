版本:
BRIEF-Excalibur Steel says registers letter of intent to acquire Tata UK steel assets

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Excalibur Steel UK Limited - Registers letter of intent to acquire Tata United Kingdom steel assets Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

