中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 01:48 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Valeant's B2 CFR, upgrades PDR to B2-PD, outlook negative

May 3 Moody's:

* Moody's confirms Valeant's B2 CFR upgrades PDR to B2-PD outlook negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

