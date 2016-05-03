版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA says April sales of 29,236 vehicles, up 0.2 pct

May 3 Mercedes-Benz USA:

* April sales of 29,236 vehicles sold, up 0.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

