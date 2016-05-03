版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 00:48 BJT

BRIEF-Agrium approved a dividend of $0.875 U.S./shr

May 3 Agrium Inc

* Approved a dividend of $0.875 U.S. Per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐