瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-USI Group Holdings to submit conditional offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of RP&C

May 3 USI Group Holdings AG :

* Has decided to submit conditional offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of RP&C International, Inc. ("RP&C ") in exchange for 2,135,225 shares of company

* It is expected that acquisition will become effective as of the Oct. 1 st, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

