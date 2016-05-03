BRIEF-Pargesa Holding reports Q1 net loss of CHF 371.3 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
May 3 Pargesa Holding SA :
* Pargesa recorded a net loss of 371.3 million Swiss francs (loss $389.37 million)in Q1 2016, compared with a net profit of 86.7 million francs in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9536 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain (Adds quotes, details)