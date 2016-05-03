版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Pargesa Holding reports Q1 net loss of CHF 371.3 mln

May 3 Pargesa Holding SA :

* Pargesa recorded a net loss of 371.3 million Swiss francs (loss $389.37 million)in Q1 2016, compared with a net profit of 86.7 million francs in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9536 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

