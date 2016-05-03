版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 00:30 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America April sales up 17.7 pct

May 3 Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc

* April 2016 sales of 9,674 up 17.7 percent from April of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐