2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Altin: changes at board level to reflect new ownership structure

May 3 Altin AG :

* Changes at board level to reflect new ownership structure

* Eric Syz, will be stepping down from his role as a director following company's annual general meeting to be held on 9 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

