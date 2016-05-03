版本:
BRIEF-Chevron - Director Alexander B. Cummings Jr. notified Board of resignation

May 3 Chevron Corp

* Alexander B. Cummings Jr. notified board that he was resigning as a director of Chevron effective immediately Source - 1.usa.gov/1riLdCk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

