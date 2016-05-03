版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron says Board decreased the number of directors to ten

May 3 Chevron Corp

* Says Board decreased the number of directors on the board to ten directors

* Says no other nominee for election at the annual meeting will be named in place of retiring director Cummings - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1VIsGMN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐