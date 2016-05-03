版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Itochu Corp's net profit for year ended in March 2016 likely dropped 10 pct - Nikkei

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Itochu Corp's net profit for the year ended in March 2016 likely dropped 10% to about 260 billion yen ($2.44 billion) - Nikkei

* Itochu Corp, for the year ended in March 2016, would see its first net profit decline in two years - Nikkei

* Itochu Corp's goal of generating net profit of 400 billion yen in fiscal 2017 appears "elusive" - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1pYoCKb (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

