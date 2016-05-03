版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 02:30 BJT

BRIEF-American express declares qtrly dividend of $0.29/share

May 3 American Express Co

* Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

