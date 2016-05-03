版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals maintains $0.07 per share quarterly dividend

May 3 A-mark Precious Metals Inc

* Mark precious metals inc says maintains $0.07 per share quarterly dividend for fiscal q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

