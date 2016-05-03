版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Riverview Bancorp says on April 27, board voted to increase the size of the board to ten members

May 3 (Reuters) -

* On April 27, 2016, the board of directors of Riverview Bancorp voted to increase the size of the board to ten members Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Z8Mjvn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

