BRIEF-Republic Airways says U.S. Bankruptcy court approved co's amendments to agreements with Delta Air Lines

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Republic Airways Holdings Inc:
* U.S. Bankruptcy court issued ruling approving co's amendments to agreements with Delta Air Lines
* Amendments provide for a consensual wind-down of single class agreement,full settlement of litigation between co and delta
* Ruling approved dip credit agreement with delta which will provide $75 million to republic in support of restructuring plan
* Anticipates court's approval will become effective on may 6, 2016
* Amendments provide for return of full flying of all thirty e170 and e175 aircraft subject to, an increase in reimbursement rates
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.