2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-ADP says has learned small number of clients whose employees have been victimized by fraudulent registrations

May 3 Automatic Data Processing Inc :

* Has learned small number of clients whose employees have been victimized by fraudulent registrations through self-service registration portal

* Any potential exposure of W2 information was limited to individuals who have had their personal information compromised previously, unrelated to ADP

* ADP has no evidence that its systems housing employee information have been compromised

* Potential exposure of W2 info limited to individuals with personal info compromised previously (unrelated to ADP) based on ADP'S investigation

* "The company is working with a federal law enforcement task force to identify the fraud perpetrators" Further company coverage:

