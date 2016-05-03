版本:
BRIEF-Middlesex Water reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

May 3 Middlesex Water Co

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 operating revenue $30.6 million versus $28.8 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1pYHSaw Further company coverage:

