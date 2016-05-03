版本:
BRIEF-Noble Energy sells some oil and gas assets

May 4 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy sells certain Greeley Crescent acreage in DJ Basin for $505 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

