BRIEF-Tractor Supply promotes Steve Barbarick to president

May 3 Tractor Supply Co :

* Tractor Supply Company announces senior management promotion

* Steve Barbarick has been promoted to president and chief merchandising officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

