版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sunopta says voluntarily recalling limited number of sunflower kernel products

May 3 Sunopta Inc

* Voluntarily recalling a limited number of sunflower kernel products

* Recalling sunflower kernel products that have potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* Products being recalled produced at Sunopta's crookston, minn. Facility between dates of February 1, 2016 and February 19, 2016

* No illnesses have been reported to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐