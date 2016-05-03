BRIEF-Sunopta says voluntarily recalling limited number of sunflower kernel products

May 3 Sunopta Inc

* Voluntarily recalling a limited number of sunflower kernel products

* Recalling sunflower kernel products that have potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* Products being recalled produced at Sunopta's crookston, minn. Facility between dates of February 1, 2016 and February 19, 2016

* No illnesses have been reported to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)