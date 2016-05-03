BRIEF-Glu Mobile announces restructuring plan

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 4 Glu Mobile Inc
* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan to align operations with evolving business needs, reduce fixed operating costs
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $2.25 million to $3.0 million.
* Expects to recognize substantially all of severance and benefits charges during Q2 of 2016
* Expects to recognize substantially all of lease, contract termination and other costs during Q2 of 2016 through Q1 of 2017
* As part of restructuring, Glu has reduced, or will be reducing, approximately 85 positions
* Estimates that approximately $1.5 million of charges will be related to employee severance and benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.