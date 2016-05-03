版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-TreeHouse Foods says voluntary recall of products that may be impacted by contaminated sunflower seeds

May 3 TreeHouse Foods Inc

* Voluntary recall of products that may be impacted by sunflower seeds contaminated with listeria monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

