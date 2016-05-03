BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Q1 revenue of $333.8 mln vs $330.4 mln last year

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Advanced Disposal Services Inc :
* Says Q1 revenue of $333.8 million versus $330.4 million in the same period of the prior year
* Qtrly net loss $14.3 million versus $10.8 million loss last year
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
