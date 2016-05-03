BRIEF-Hillenbrand sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05-$2.15

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Hillenbrand Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15
* Backlog grew 4% sequentially and finished quarter at $525 million, an increase of 1% over q2 of prior year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total constant currency revenue growth in range of 2% to 4%
* Qtrly revenue of $387 million was 4% lower than prior year, including 1% attributable to fx pressure
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Fiscal 2016 guidance unchanged; expected to be at lower end of range for revenue and eps
* Sees FY 2016 organic revenue down 2 percent to flat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.